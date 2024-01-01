Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Look at this striking sedan. This CLA 250 is in superb condition inside and out. If you didnt know it was driven previously you wouldnt guess it. This car has all the features youd expect in a luxury sedan and theyre all functioning properly. Hurry in for a test drive while its still here.  </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer </div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

70,159 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1716830355
  2. 1716830355
  3. 1716830355
  4. 1716830355
  5. 1716830355
  6. 1716830355
  7. 1716830355
  8. 1716830355
  9. 1716830355
  10. 1716830355
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,159KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB9JN526609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this striking sedan. This CLA 250 is in superb condition inside and out. If you didn't know it was driven previously you wouldn't guess it. This car has all the features you'd expect in a luxury sedan and they're all functioning properly. Hurry in for a test drive while it's still here.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 266,149 MI $4,700 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Ford Focus SE 188,090 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Pontiac Vibe 223,178 KM SOLD

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class