Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES 1.2L/LOW KMS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES 1.2L/LOW KMS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1690571189
  2. 1690571189
  3. 1690571187
  4. 1690571187
  5. 1690571186
  6. 1690571189
  7. 1690571186
  8. 1690571187
  9. 1690571184
  10. 1690571186
  11. 1690571185
  12. 1690571187
  13. 1690571185
  14. 1690571188
  15. 1690571186
  16. 1690571185
  17. 1690571187
  18. 1690571184
  19. 1690571187
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239602
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ9JH013162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY LOW KILOMETERS - FUEL EFFICIENCY CAR - REAR CAMERA - CARPLAY - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Carplay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2011 Scion xB 2.4L/N...
 141,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 4U LUX...
 165,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory