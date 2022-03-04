Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan 370Z

77,418 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

6 SPEED MANUAL / ALLOY'S / 77,418 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan 370Z

6 SPEED MANUAL / ALLOY'S / 77,418 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520125
  • VIN: JN1AZ4EH5JM570587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77,418 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 6 SPEED MANUAL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 77,418 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Chrysler 300 30...
 121,670 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 85,724 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE...
 87,798 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory