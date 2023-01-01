Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

133,250 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SL / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10087602
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW262452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,250 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SL *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 360 CAMERA *** BRAKE ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEP ASSIST *** CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** NAVIGATION *** BLUETOOTH *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 133,250 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

