Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

76,680 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Android Auto * Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

S * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Android Auto * Cruise Control

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 8533298
  2. 8533298
  3. 8533298
  4. 8533298
  5. 8533298
  6. 8533298
  7. 8533298
  8. 8533298
  9. 8533298
  10. 8533298
  11. 8533298
  12. 8533298
  13. 8533298
  14. 8533298
  15. 8533298
  16. 8533298
  17. 8533298
  18. 8533298
  19. 8533298
  20. 8533298
  21. 8533298
  22. 8533298
  23. 8533298
  24. 8533298
  25. 8533298
  26. 8533298
  27. 8533298
  28. 8533298
  29. 8533298
  30. 8533298
  31. 8533298
  32. 8533298
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8533298
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7JC705613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,680 KM

Vehicle Description

S * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Android Auto * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Heated Mirrors * Trailer Receiver * Rear Wiper * Keyless Entry * Rear Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Black Housing Headlights *

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings!
******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $40 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Mini Vans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com 
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 4.94% rate of borrowing over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.

Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 136,778 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 78,538 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey L...
 143,993 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory