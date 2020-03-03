Menu
2018 Polaris Super Sport

Sportsman XP1000 High Lifter

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,547KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4748112
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

FINANCING AVAILABLE - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Winch

