2018 Polaris Super Sport

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Engine Type: DOHC, twin cylinder, 4-stroke
Displacement 952cc
Fuel Delivery: EFI
Transmission: Automatic CVT
Suspension Front: Dual A-arms w/7.4”
Suspension Rear: Dual A-arms w/6.7”
Brakes: Single lever, 4-wheel hydraulic disc
Tires Front: 29.5x9.5-14
Tires Rear: 29.5x10-14
Overall length width height: 88x49x52
Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.5”
Wheelbase: 53”
Fuel Capacity: 5.25gal
Claimed Dry Weight: 974b
Colors Stealth Black
