2018 Polaris Super Sport

Sportsman XP1000 High Lifter

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,547KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4803804
  • VIN: 4XASXM956JB307633
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

FINANCING AND  WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448. 

SERVICE ONTARIO IS STILL OPEN FOR REGISTRATIONS FOR DEALERS.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Engine Type: DOHC, twin cylinder, 4-stroke

Displacement 952cc

Fuel Delivery: EFI

Transmission: Automatic CVT

Suspension Front: Dual A-arms w/7.4”

Suspension Rear: Dual A-arms w/6.7”

Brakes: Single lever, 4-wheel hydraulic disc

Tires Front: 29.5x9.5-14

Tires Rear: 29.5x10-14

Overall length width height: 88x49x52

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.5”

Wheelbase: 53”

Fuel Capacity: 5.25gal

Claimed Dry Weight: 974b

Colors Stealth Black

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Winch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

