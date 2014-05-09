Menu
2018 Polaris Super Sport

Sportsman XP1000 High Lifter

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,547KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856235
  • VIN: 4XASXM956JB307633
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AND  WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448. 

SERVICE ONTARIO IS STILL OPEN FOR REGISTRATIONS FOR DEALERS.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

 

4X4 - AUTOMATIC - WINCH -

Engine Type: DOHC, twin cylinder, 4-stroke

Displacement 952cc

Fuel Delivery: EFI

Transmission: Automatic CVT

Suspension Front: Dual A-arms w/7.4”

Suspension Rear: Dual A-arms w/6.7”

Brakes: Single lever, 4-wheel hydraulic disc

Tires Front: 29.5x9.5-14

Tires Rear: 29.5x10-14

Overall length width height: 88x49x52

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.5”

Wheelbase: 53”

Fuel Capacity: 5.25gal

Claimed Dry Weight: 974b

Colors Stealth Black

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
  • Winch

