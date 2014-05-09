2018 Polaris Super Sport

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448.
SERVICE ONTARIO IS STILL OPEN FOR REGISTRATIONS FOR DEALERS.
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
4X4 - AUTOMATIC - WINCH -
Engine Type: DOHC, twin cylinder, 4-stroke
Displacement 952cc
Fuel Delivery: EFI
Transmission: Automatic CVT
Suspension Front: Dual A-arms w/7.4”
Suspension Rear: Dual A-arms w/6.7”
Brakes: Single lever, 4-wheel hydraulic disc
Tires Front: 29.5x9.5-14
Tires Rear: 29.5x10-14
Overall length width height: 88x49x52
Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.5”
Wheelbase: 53”
Fuel Capacity: 5.25gal
Claimed Dry Weight: 974b
Colors Stealth Black
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5