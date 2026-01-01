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<html> <p>Have a look at this very nice sport tech wagon Impreza. This vehicle is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. Loaded loaded loaded with too many features to list. If you’re looking for a quality used vehicle with all the bells and whistles, you just found it and for a great price too. Hurry in for a test drive before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price. </p> <br> <p>Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </p> <br> <p>Registered dealer</p> <p>Ventoso Motor Products</p> <p>2542 Dundas ST S Cambridge </p> <p>519-242-6485</p> </html>

2018 Subaru Impreza

194,196 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle
14513547

2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-242-6485

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,196KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAZ64J3708318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,196 KM

Vehicle Description


Have a look at this very nice sport tech wagon Impreza. This vehicle is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. Loaded loaded loaded with too many features to list. If you’re looking for a quality used vehicle with all the bells and whistles, you just found it and for a great price too. Hurry in for a test drive before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price.




Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.




Registered dealer


Ventoso Motor Products


2542 Dundas ST S Cambridge


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
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519-242-6485

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2018 Subaru Impreza