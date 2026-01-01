$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech
2018 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-242-6485
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this very nice sport tech wagon Impreza. This vehicle is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. Loaded loaded loaded with too many features to list. If you’re looking for a quality used vehicle with all the bells and whistles, you just found it and for a great price too. Hurry in for a test drive before it’s gone. It won’t last long at this price.
Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
2542 Dundas ST S Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-242-6485