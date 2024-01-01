2018 Toyota C-HR

Menu
XLE * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Pre Collision System * Steering Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Sport/ECO/Normal Drive Mode *  Blind Spot Monitoring * USB/AUX/IPOD * Bluetooth * AM/FM/XM * Dual Zone Climate Control * Rear View Camera * HD Radio * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Traction/Stability Control * Electronic Park Brake * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission *  Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Driver Power Lumbar Adjustment * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Tinted Windows * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lights * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors *<br /><br />Buying made Easy!<br /><br />FINANCE PRICE: $19,995*<br />CASH PRICE: $21,995<br /><br /><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.</span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Whether you’ve faced:</span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Debt:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bankruptcy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Consumer Proposal:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Financial hiccups happen.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Collections: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We understand past defaults.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Write-offs:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We see beyond past lender challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New to Country:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Credit Score:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> More than just a number to us.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Poor Auto Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Let’s reset your ride story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No Credit History: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Everyone starts somewhere.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Frequent Job Changes:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Life changes; we get it.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Balancing life’s challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Short Sale or Foreclosure: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Onward to new beginnings.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Over-reliance on Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Ready to recalibrate.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Late Rent Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We focus on your future.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Defaulting on Student Loans: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Education has its price.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Having Just One Type of Credit: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Diverse or not, we’re here.</span><br /><br />Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.<br /><br /><br />Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.<br />Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.<br /> <br /><strong>* TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY</strong>. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.<br /> <br /><br />

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Used
130,787KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX6JR012072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,787 KM

Vehicle Description

