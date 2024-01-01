$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Pre Collision System * Steering Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Sport/
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Pre Collision System * Steering Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Sport/
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,787KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NMTKHMBX6JR012072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,787 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
XLE * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Pre Collision System * Steering Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Sport/ECO/Normal Drive Mode * Blind Spot Monitoring * USB/AUX/IPOD * Bluetooth * AM/FM/XM * Dual Zone Climate Control * Rear View Camera * HD Radio * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Traction/Stability Control * Electronic Park Brake * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Driver Power Lumbar Adjustment * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Tinted Windows * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lights * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors *
Buying made Easy!
FINANCE PRICE: $19,995*
CASH PRICE: $21,995
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.
Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.
* TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.
Buying made Easy!
FINANCE PRICE: $19,995*
CASH PRICE: $21,995
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.
Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.
* TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lebada Motors
2019 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 106,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 100,546 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Charger GT 85,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2018 Toyota C-HR