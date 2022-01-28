Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Prius

81,241 KM

Details Features

$26,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

TECHNOLOGY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Prius

TECHNOLOGY

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1644011380
  2. 1644011411
  3. 1644011419
  4. 1644011419
  5. 1644011417
  6. 1644011419
  7. 1644011418
  8. 1644011422
  9. 1644011465
  10. 1644011478
  11. 1644011478
  12. 1644011470
  13. 1644011477
  14. 1644011474
  15. 1644011477
  16. 1644011477
  17. 1644011477
  18. 1644011477
  19. 1644011476
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,989

+ taxes & licensing

81,241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183457
  • Stock #: 2110091
  • VIN: JTDKARFU2J3552863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2110091
  • Mileage 81,241 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 66,053 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Avalon XLS
 48,217 KM
$24,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius TE...
 81,241 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory