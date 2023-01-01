Menu
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Toyota RAV4

66,090 KM

Details

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

66,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV5JW811290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2307411
  • Mileage 66,090 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2018 Toyota RAV4