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<p>LIMITED *** NO ACCIDENTS *** BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** 360 CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WANRING *** POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** AWD *** POWER TAILGATE *** FULLY LOADED *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

126,109 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / NAV / 360 CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
13978752

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / NAV / 360 CAMERA

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,109KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV6JW709361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,109 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED *** NO ACCIDENTS *** BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** 360 CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WANRING *** POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** AWD *** POWER TAILGATE *** FULLY LOADED *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

2018 Toyota RAV4