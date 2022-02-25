Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

60,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8291589
  • Stock #: 845
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW696354

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

