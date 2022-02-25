$CALL+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8291589
- Stock #: 845
- VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW696354
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
