2018 Toyota Tacoma

80,407 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXJX138342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2405841
  • Mileage 80,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-653-7030

519-653-7030

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2018 Toyota Tacoma