$33,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD SPORT
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD SPORT
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,035KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0JX029651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,035 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Package Loaded Excellent Condition No reported accidents
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD SPORT 193,035 KM $33,700 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 MAN TRD SPORT 249,323 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 124,634 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,700
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2018 Toyota Tacoma