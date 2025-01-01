Menu
<p>Premium Package     Loaded    Excellent Condition    No reported accidents   </p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

193,035 KM

$33,700

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD SPORT

12128853

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD SPORT

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0JX029651

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package     Loaded    Excellent Condition    No reported accidents   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
$33,700

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2018 Toyota Tacoma