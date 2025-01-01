Menu
<p>No reported accidents       4 Cylinder     2 wheel drive</p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

126,115 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
4X2 ACCESS CAB AUTO

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN4JX109829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

