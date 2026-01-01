$27,700+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR+
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR+
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,216KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN8JX119599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 119599
- Mileage 135,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
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Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
$27,700
+ taxes & licensing>
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2018 Toyota Tacoma