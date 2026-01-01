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<p>Excellent Condition      No reported accidents   </p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

135,216 KM

Details Description Features

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR+

Watch This Vehicle
14059296

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR+

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1778170061878
  2. 1778170062403
  3. 1778170062805
  4. 1778170063263
  5. 1778170063685
  6. 1778170064114
  7. 1778170064560
  8. 1778170065024
  9. 1778170065471
  10. 1778170065929
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,216KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN8JX119599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119599
  • Mileage 135,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition      No reported accidents   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
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519-653-XXXX

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519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
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$27,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2018 Toyota Tacoma