$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
247,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F11JX766156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's your chance to own a late model Tundra SR5 for way less than all the others out there. This truck is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives flawlessly. Loaded with all the options you've come to expect from a high end vehicle and all the towing capacity you need. If you've owned Toyotas before you know they last and give years of problem free driving. Come pick this one up before it's gone. It won't last long at this price.
Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
