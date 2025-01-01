Menu
Heres your chance to own a late model Tundra SR5 for way less than all the others out there.  This truck is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives flawlessly. Loaded with all the options youve come to expect from a high end vehicle and all the towing capacity you need.  If youve owned Toyotas before you know they last and give years of problem free driving.  Come pick this one up before its gone.  It wont last long at this price.   

Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2018 Toyota Tundra

247,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

12883358

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F11JX766156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

