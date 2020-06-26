2018 Yamaha EX DELUXE

+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ONLY 17 HOURS - 1,049CC - WAVERUNNER + TRAILER -
FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
Ride Technology: The world's first dual handlebar throttle control system is easy and intuitive. Pull the right lever to go forward, and the left lever for reverse. Pull them both, or in any combination, and the system reacts with precise control. Benefits include better handling, smooth deceleration and more control while turning.
Engine Type: 3-Cylinder, 4-Stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine Displacement: 1,049 cc Bore and Stroke: 82 x 66.2 mm Cooling: Open Looped, water Compression Ratio: 11:1 Fuel System: EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) Ignition: Direct Ignition Dry Weight: 272 kg (600 lb.) Fuel Capacity: 50L (13.2 US gal.) Height: 1.15 m (45.3 in.) Length: 3.14 m (123.6 in.) Width: 1.13 m (44.5 in.) Oil Capacity: 3.5L (0.9 US gal.) Rider Capacity: 1, 2, or 3 persons / 220 kg (485 lb.) Storage Capacity: 29L (7.7 US gal.) Impeller: 3-blade, 13.4 pitch, Stainless Steel Pump: 144 mm High-pressure Transmission: Direct Drive from Engine.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5