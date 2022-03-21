Menu
2019 Acura RDX

61,387 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

ELITE

2019 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8948185
  • Stock #: P0061580
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H73KL804653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0061580
  • Mileage 61,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

