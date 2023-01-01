Menu
2019 Acura RDX

62,595 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614038
  • VIN: 5j8tc2h60kl808814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,595 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** A SPEC *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** POWER GROUP *** HTD SEATS *** REVERSE CAMREA *** LOADED *** ONLY 62,595 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

