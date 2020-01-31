Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

CarMatch Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,125KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4647066
  • VIN: 2gnaxsev3k6101115
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** ONLY 32125 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****



HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM



ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarMatch Canada

CarMatch Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

