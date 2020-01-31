2019 Chevrolet Equinox

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** ONLY 32125 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Powertrain
-
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Telematics
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
