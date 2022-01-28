Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

33,985 KM

Details Description Features

$28,945

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

LT / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 33,985 KM

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255006
  • VIN: 2GNAXKEV2K6197819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,985 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** NOT A RENTAL *** LT *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** HEATED SEATS *** ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CAR PLAY *** ONLY 33,985 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

