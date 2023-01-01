Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Impala

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1694395148
  2. 1694395148
  3. 1694395148
  4. 1694395148
  5. 1694395147
  6. 1694395147
  7. 1694395148
  8. 1694395147
  9. 1694395147
  10. 1694395147
  11. 1694395145
  12. 1694395146
  13. 1694395148
  14. 1694395145
  15. 1694395146
  16. 1694395147
  17. 1694395145
  18. 1694395148
  19. 1694395146
  20. 1694395149
  21. 1694395147
  22. 1694395149
  23. 1694395147
  24. 1694395146
  25. 1694395148
  26. 1694395147
  27. 1694395144
  28. 1694395146
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 167,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 155,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory