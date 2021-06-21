2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7484646

7484646 VIN: 1GCPYCEF5KZ281796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages trail boss z71 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

