Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Trail Boss

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7484646
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF5KZ281796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 5.3 V8 4X4 THE TRUCK RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW -  SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED 

LOADED WITH OFF ROAD Z71 SUSPENSION WITH A 2" LIFT - DUAL EXHUAST - SPRAY ON BEDLINER - TRAILOR PACKAGE - HEATED SETAS - BACK UP CAMERA - KEY LESS ENTRY - REMOTE START - 4X4 ON A SWITCH AND MORE

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

  CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page b

Vehicle Features

trail boss
z71
4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 122,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 280,400 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 135,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory