Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7562938
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED9KZ194111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO RST CREW CAB

4X4 5.3 V8 RUNS LIKE A NEW TRUCK SAFETY INCLUDED NO ACCIDENTS 

LOADED WITH NAVIGATION - BACK UPO CAMERA - TRAILOR BRAKE PLUS TOW PACKAGE - POWER SEATS - AC - BOSE STEREO - PUSH BUTTON START - REMOTE START AND MORE WE HAVE MULTIPLE TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE CHECK OUR ADS

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

 PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

  CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page b

Vehicle Features

RST
4X4
CREW CAB
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,000 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory