$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2019 Chrysler 300
S V6 AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8805608
- VIN: 2C3CCAGG9KH640580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,451 KM
Vehicle Description
* 300S AWD * Push Button Start * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Cruise Control *Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 4G LTE Wifi Hot Spot * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Automatic Headlights * 19 Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.