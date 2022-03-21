Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

141,451 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

2019 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,451KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8805608
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG9KH640580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,451 KM

Vehicle Description

* 300S AWD * Push Button Start * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Cruise Control *Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 4G LTE Wifi Hot Spot * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Automatic Headlights * 19 Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

