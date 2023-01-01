2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 6 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10470495

10470495 VIN: 2C4RC1EG1KR673284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,609 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.