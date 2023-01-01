2019 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9821095

9821095 VIN: 2C3CDZKGXKH656208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 84,644 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.