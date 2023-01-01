Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

84,644 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

GT / AWD / AUTO / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9821095
  • VIN: 2C3CDZKGXKH656208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 84,644 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** AUTO *** LEATHER *** SPORT FRONT SEATS *** BRAKE DRYING *** PRE/POST COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** REVERSE CAMERA *** WIRELESS CHARING *** PUSH TO START ***  AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** ONLY 84,644 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

