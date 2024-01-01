$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,094 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PRICE: $16,995*
CASH PRICE: $18,995
Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES. All credit types welcome Good, Bad, or No Credit!
Financing Solutions for All Credit Types:
No Credit? New Credit? Bad Credit? No problem! We have tailored financing options to meet your needs.
https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards. We use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.
Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.
Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.
The Essential Fine Print:
- Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
- Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today
Become Part of the Lebada Motors Family Today
Experience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle is waiting!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
