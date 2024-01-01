2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Second–row power windows Third–row power quarter–vented windows Power windows with driver 1–touch up and down * Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Seat Lumbar Adjustment * Black Stow 'n Place roof rack system * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Traction Control Button * Econ Mode * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * AM/FM/SIRUS Radio * CD/AUX * A/C * Heated Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Michelin All Season Tires * Winter Tires *<br /><br /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);>FINANCE PRICE: $16,995*</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248); /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);>CASH PRICE: $18,995</span><br /><br /><br /><strong>Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES. All credit types welcome Good, Bad, or No Credit!</strong><br /><br />Financing Solutions for All Credit Types:<br /><br />No Credit? New Credit? Bad Credit? No problem! We have tailored financing options to meet your needs.<br /><br />https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application<br /><br />Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards. We use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!<br /><br />Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.<br /><br /><strong>TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY</strong>. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.<br /><br /><br />Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.<br />Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.<br /><br /><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>The Essential Fine Print:</span></span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.</span></span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.</span></span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Disclaimer:</span> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><br /><span style=font-size: x-small;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today</span></span></span></span></p> <br />Become Part of the Lebada Motors Family Today<br />Experience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle is waiting!<br />

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,094 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 11471101
  2. 11471101
  3. 11471101
  4. 11471101
  5. 11471101
  6. 11471101
  7. 11471101
  8. 11471101
  9. 11471101
  10. 11471101
  11. 11471101
  12. 11471101
  13. 11471101
  14. 11471101
  15. 11471101
  16. 11471101
  17. 11471101
  18. 11471101
  19. 11471101
  20. 11471101
  21. 11471101
  22. 11471101
  23. 11471101
  24. 11471101
  25. 11471101
  26. 11471101
  27. 11471101
  28. 11471101
  29. 11471101
  30. 11471101
  31. 11471101
  32. 11471101
  33. 11471101
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,094KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR793457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,094 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Second–row power windows Third–row power quarter–vented windows Power windows with driver 1–touch up and down * Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Seat Lumbar Adjustment * Black Stow 'n Place roof rack system * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Traction Control Button * Econ Mode * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * AM/FM/SIRUS Radio * CD/AUX * A/C * Heated Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Michelin All Season Tires * Winter Tires *

FINANCE PRICE: $16,995*
CASH PRICE: $18,995


Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES. All credit types welcome Good, Bad, or No Credit!

Financing Solutions for All Credit Types:

No Credit? New Credit? Bad Credit? No problem! We have tailored financing options to meet your needs.

https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards. We use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!

Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fees may Apply.


Payments are calculated at a 6.96% rate, HST included. For instance, finance a $10,000 vehicle and pay just $51.80 weekly over 60 months.
Our rates can change, but your trust in us won't. Payments are subject to credit approval.

The Essential Fine Print:

  • Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
  • Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.

Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.


*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
 

Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today

 
Become Part of the Lebada Motors Family Today
Experience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle is waiting!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive 177,094 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen 133,231 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE * Heated Seats * TouchScreen * Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * USB/Power Outlet * Intelligent Cruise Control * ECO Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE * Heated Seats * TouchScreen * Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * USB/Power Outlet * Intelligent Cruise Control * ECO Mode 78,085 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan