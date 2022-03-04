Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,108 KM

Details Description Features

CREW PLUS / LEATHER / NAV / DVD / POWER DOORS

CREW PLUS / LEATHER / NAV / DVD / POWER DOORS

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

54,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5KR795793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,108 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** CREW PLUS *** NAVIGATION *** DVD *** LEATHER *** POWER DOORS / HATCH *** ALLOY WHELES *** AC *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 54,108 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

