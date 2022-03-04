$28,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg2kr607783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,158 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SXT + *** LEATHER *** FACTORY DVD *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** FULL STOW N GO *** LOADED *** 102158 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
