Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Lumbar Adjustment * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition/Gear Change Controls * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Bucket Seats * Traction/Stability Control * Front Fog Lights * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Sport Performance Hood Decal * Rear Folding Seats * Second Row In Floor Storage Bins * Sport Tail Lamps * Black Grille With RAM Emblem * Black Wheel Flares * Black RAM Tailgate Emblem * Black Alloy Rims * Rear Park Assist System * Tow Hooks * Dual Zone Climate Control * Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * USB Mobile Projection * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Dodge U Connect * Remote Start * GPS Navigation System * Premium Alpine Sound System * Rear Hitch Receiver * Electronic Trailer Brake Controller * Tonneau Cover * On Demand 4WD * Electronic Hi-Low Gear Selection * Front Middle Seat Storage * Tow/Haul Mode *

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

59,820 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT0KS748984

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 59,820 KM

Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Lumbar Adjustment * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition/Gear Change Controls * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Bucket Seats * Traction/Stability Control * Front Fog Lights * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Sport Performance Hood Decal * Rear Folding Seats * Second Row In Floor Storage Bins * Sport Tail Lamps * Black Grille With RAM Emblem * Black Wheel Flares * Black RAM Tailgate Emblem * Black Alloy Rims * Rear Park Assist System * Tow Hooks * Dual Zone Climate Control * Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * USB Mobile Projection * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Dodge U Connect * Remote Start * GPS Navigation System * Premium Alpine Sound System * Rear Hitch Receiver * Electronic Trailer Brake Controller * Tonneau Cover * On Demand 4WD * Electronic Hi-Low Gear Selection * Front Middle Seat Storage * Tow/Haul Mode *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Dodge Ram 1500