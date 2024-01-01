$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Ram 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Lumbar Adjustment * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition/Gear Change Controls * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Bucket Seats * Traction/Stability Control * Front Fog Lights * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Sport Performance Hood Decal * Rear Folding Seats * Second Row In Floor Storage Bins * Sport Tail Lamps * Black Grille With RAM Emblem * Black Wheel Flares * Black RAM Tailgate Emblem * Black Alloy Rims * Rear Park Assist System * Tow Hooks * Dual Zone Climate Control * Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * USB Mobile Projection * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Dodge U Connect * Remote Start * GPS Navigation System * Premium Alpine Sound System * Rear Hitch Receiver * Electronic Trailer Brake Controller * Tonneau Cover * On Demand 4WD * Electronic Hi-Low Gear Selection * Front Middle Seat Storage * Tow/Haul Mode *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
