$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Fiat 124 Spider
CLASSICA / CONVERTIBLE / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS
2019 Fiat 124 Spider
CLASSICA / CONVERTIBLE / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,261 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** CLASSICA *** CONVERTIBLE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 21261KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
FINANCE PRICE: $24,995
CASH PRICE: $25,995
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Match Canada
Car Match Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333