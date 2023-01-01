Menu
2019 Ford Edge

90,803 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SEL / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425327
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBC52111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,803 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SEL *** LEATHER *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 90,803KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

