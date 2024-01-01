2019 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpendicular Park Assist * 360 Parking Sensors *  Front Fog Lamps * Heated/Cooled Seats * Heated Rear Seats *  Blind Spot Detection * Lane Centering Assist * Adaptive Cruise * Traction Control Button * Auto Stop/Start Button * Electronic Emergency Brake * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Door Keypad Code * Valet Mode * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Seats/Lumbar Adjustment/Steering Wheel Adjustment/Trunk/Rear Seat Fold * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Trunk Open Button * Memory Seating * SideView Mirror Turn Indicators * Cruise Control *  Steering Wheel Controls * Paddle Shifters * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Vehicle Information Buttons * Analog Cluster With Digital Vehicle Information Displays * Ambient Lighting *  Touchscreen Radio * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * FordPass Connect * AM/FM/SirusXM Radio * Bluetooth/CD * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * <br /><br />FINANCE PRICE: $23,995 *<br />CASH PRICE: $25,995<br /><br />So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible<br /><br />https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application<br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Financing for Everyone:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Contact Us:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Find Us </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Unmatched Certification Process: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</span><br /><br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>The Essential Fine Print:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> </span><br /><ul><li><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.</span></li><li><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Disclaimer:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span></li></ul><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!</strong><br /><br />

2019 Ford Edge

133,231 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 11471098
  2. 11471098
  3. 11471098
  4. 11471098
  5. 11471098
  6. 11471098
  7. 11471098
  8. 11471098
  9. 11471098
  10. 11471098
  11. 11471098
  12. 11471098
  13. 11471098
  14. 11471098
  15. 11471098
  16. 11471098
  17. 11471098
  18. 11471098
  19. 11471098
  20. 11471098
  21. 11471098
  22. 11471098
  23. 11471098
  24. 11471098
  25. 11471098
  26. 11471098
  27. 11471098
  28. 11471098
  29. 11471098
  30. 11471098
  31. 11471098
  32. 11471098
  33. 11471098
  34. 11471098
  35. 11471098
  36. 11471098
  37. 11471098
  38. 11471098
  39. 11471098
  40. 11471098
  41. 11471098
  42. 11471098
  43. 11471098
  44. 11471098
  45. 11471098
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,231KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K99KBC51575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpendicular Park Assist * 360 Parking Sensors *  Front Fog Lamps * Heated/Cooled Seats * Heated Rear Seats *  Blind Spot Detection * Lane Centering Assist * Adaptive Cruise * Traction Control Button * Auto Stop/Start Button * Electronic Emergency Brake * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Door Keypad Code * Valet Mode * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Seats/Lumbar Adjustment/Steering Wheel Adjustment/Trunk/Rear Seat Fold * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Trunk Open Button * Memory Seating * SideView Mirror Turn Indicators * Cruise Control *  Steering Wheel Controls * Paddle Shifters * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Vehicle Information Buttons * Analog Cluster With Digital Vehicle Information Displays * Ambient Lighting *  Touchscreen Radio * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * FordPass Connect * AM/FM/SirusXM Radio * Bluetooth/CD * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * 

FINANCE PRICE: $23,995 *
CASH PRICE: $25,995

So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible

https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!


The Essential Fine Print: 
  • Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
  • Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
  • Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.

Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE * Heated Seats * TouchScreen * Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * USB/Power Outlet * Intelligent Cruise Control * ECO Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE * Heated Seats * TouchScreen * Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * USB/Power Outlet * Intelligent Cruise Control * ECO Mode 78,085 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Lane Tracing Alert * Steeri for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Lane Tracing Alert * Steeri 82,807 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT Outdoorsman 4 X 4 Quad Cab V6 3.6L * Side Assist Steps * Mud Guards * Sprayed Liner * 17 Inch Alloy Wheels * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Park for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT Outdoorsman 4 X 4 Quad Cab V6 3.6L * Side Assist Steps * Mud Guards * Sprayed Liner * 17 Inch Alloy Wheels * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Park 109,680 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge