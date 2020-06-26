Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garston Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

  • 63,502KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5297192
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94KBB02458
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

AWD Eco-Boost, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, MicroSoft Sync, Auto Start/Off, Blind Spot Alert, Dual Climate Control, Electric E Brake, Power Lift Gate, Sport Mode, Paddle Shifters, Heated Cloth Seats, Rear Wiper, Aux/USB/BT/SiriusXM, 12V Power Outlet, Dual USB Ports, Power Front Seats, Automatic Front Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

