Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

137,074 KM

Details Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1691529920
  2. 1691529949
  3. 1691529949
  4. 1691529949
  5. 1691529950
  6. 1691529950
  7. 1691529950
  8. 1691529950
  9. 1691529950
  10. 1691529950
  11. 1691529951
  12. 1691529951
  13. 1691529950
  14. 1691529951
  15. 1691529950
  16. 1691529951
  17. 1691529951
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277073
  • Stock #: P0061050
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8KUC13459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0061050
  • Mileage 137,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2019 Toyota C-HR LE
 149,331 KM
$23,989 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 51,034 KM
$33,989 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 197,586 KM
$24,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory