2019 Ford Escape

203,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

S

2019 Ford Escape

S

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 1FMCU0F73KUB72567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD ESCAPE

203000KM

2.5L 4CYL ENGINE 

REVERSE CAMERA

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

A/C

ABS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$14500 CERTIFIED PLUS TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

