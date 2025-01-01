Menu
<div>If youve been eyeing one of these Explorers but couldnt get past the price, heres your chance.  Buy this one as is and put a few bucks in it and youre sailing down the road for a lot less than all the others. This is an xlt so lots of options for comfort and safety. This Explorer 4wheel drive runs down the road like a new car. Hurry in and have a test drive, Im sure youll be impressed. Offers accepted but not over text. Come see it and make an offer face to face. You just might drive it away. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced as is. Taxes , OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div>This vehicle is being sold in as is condition. <br>The motor Vehicle sold under as is is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br></div><div>Registered dealer </div><div>Centoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2019 Ford Explorer

309,977 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

12712746

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
309,977KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FM5K8DH6KGA43472

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 309,977 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been eyeing one of these Explorers but couldn't get past the price, here's your chance.  Buy this one as is and put a few bucks in it and you're sailing down the road for a lot less than all the others. This is an xlt so lots of options for comfort and safety. This Explorer 4wheel drive runs down the road like a new car. Hurry in and have a test drive, I'm sure you'll be impressed. Offers accepted but not over text. Come see it and make an offer face to face. You just might drive it away. 
Vehicle is priced "as is". Taxes , OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. This vehicle is being sold in as is condition.
The motor Vehicle sold under "as is" is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 
Registered dealer Centoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2019 Ford Explorer