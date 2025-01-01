Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>XLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** NAVIGATION *** TOW PACKAGE *** POWER SEATS *** PARKING AID SENSORS *** HEATED SEATS *** 3.5 ECOBOOST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Ford F-150

66,524 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / 4X4 / TOW PACK / CREW

Watch This Vehicle
12956105

2019 Ford F-150

XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / 4X4 / TOW PACK / CREW

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1757541444518
  2. 1757541444963
  3. 1757541445381
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,524KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E43KFA84269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,524 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** NAVIGATION *** TOW PACKAGE *** POWER SEATS *** PARKING AID SENSORS *** HEATED SEATS *** 3.5 ECOBOOST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / HTD SEATS / AUTO 126,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV / DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV / DIESEL 177,061 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX80 LUXE /NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 7 PASS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Infiniti QX80 LUXE /NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 7 PASS 112,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Ford F-150