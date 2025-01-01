Menu
XLT *** XTR PACKAGE *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** 4X4 *** NAVIGATION *** POWER SEATS  *** HEATED SEATS *** TOW PACKAGE *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER OPTIONS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Ford F-150

130,431 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Ford F-150

XLT / XTR / NAV / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO / HTD SEATS

13201028

2019 Ford F-150

XLT / XTR / NAV / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,431KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E49KFB55172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,431 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT *** XTR PACKAGE *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** 4X4 *** NAVIGATION *** POWER SEATS  *** HEATED SEATS *** TOW PACKAGE *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER OPTIONS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
