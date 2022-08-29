Menu
2019 Ford F-150

263,000 KM

$26,300

+ tax & licensing
Redline Auto Sales

226-473-1123

4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145"" WB

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

263,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22N8079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22N8079
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

