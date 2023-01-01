2019 Ford Flex

Menu
SEL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation *  Dual Sunroof * Front Fog Lights * Heated Seats * Ford Sync System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Side View Mirrors/Windows * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Dual Climate Controls *  Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Bluetooth * AM/FM Radio * Sirius XM Radio * CD Player * USB * Power Lumbar Adjustable Seats * Stability/Traction Control * Rear Parking Sensors *  Alloy Rims * Heated Side Mirrors * Digital KeyPad Power Door Locks * Leather Steering Wheel * Single Zone Rear Climate Control *

Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away! 

FINANCE PRICE: $25,995*
CASH PRICE: $26,995

Seamless Online Car Buying Experience! Welcome to a revolutionary way of purchasing your next vehicle – all from the comfort of your home. Our unique online platform offers a hassle-free, transparent, and inclusive journey for every credit background.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f440/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> Virtual Walkaround – See Every Detail!</span> Dive into an immersive experience with our high-definition video walkarounds. Get up close and personal with your chosen vehicle, exploring every feature, detail, and specification. It's like being there in person!</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4dd/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> Digital Documentation – Fast & Secure!</span> Say goodbye to endless paperwork! We’ve streamlined the process by sending all necessary documents digitally for your review and signature. It’s quick, efficient, and most importantly, secure.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Easy Online Application – Start Now!</span> Begin your journey by filling out our simple online application. Whether you’re starting a new credit journey or continuing an established one, we welcome all. Our process is designed to be inclusive, catering to a variety of financial backgrounds.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</span> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.<br /><br /><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Financing for Everyone:</span> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;><span style=font-weight: normal;><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4de/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> </span>Contact Us:</span> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at </span><a href=http://www.lebadamotors.com/ style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204); border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; text-underline-offset: 2px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>www.lebadamotors.com</span></a><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>.<br /><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;><span style=font-weight: 400;><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4cd/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> </span>Find us</span> at our showroom at 2235 Eagle Street North, Cambridge, ON.</span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><img alt= aria-label= data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f552/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> Store Hours - Swing By When It Suits You! <img alt= aria-label= data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f552/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /><div><div dir=ltr><div dir=ltr><br />Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sunday: Taking a breather! (Closed)</div></div></div></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><font face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em;><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/2705/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /></span> </font><span style=font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>U</span><span style=font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>nmatched Certification Process:</span><font face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji> </font><font face=Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif>Our included </font><font face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji>certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn't double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it's your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</font></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f31f/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>We Believe in Second Chances!</span> <img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f31f/32.png /></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";>No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we're here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending. Whether you've faced:</p><ol style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style: none; margin: 1.25em 0px; counter-reset: list-number 0; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bad Payment History</span>: Those missed payments? Let's drive past them.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bad Debt</span>: Overwhelming balances won't hold you back.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bankruptcy</span>: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Consumer Proposal</span>: Financial hiccups happen.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>New Credit</span>: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Collections</span>: We understand past defaults.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Write-offs</span>: We see beyond past lender challenges.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;>N<span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>ew to Country</span>: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Low Credit Score</span>: More than just a number to us.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Poor Auto Payment History</span>: Let's reset your ride story.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>No Credit History</span>: Everyone starts somewhere.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Frequent Job Changes</span>: Life changes; we get it.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio</span>: Balancing life's challenges.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Short Sale or Foreclosure</span>: Onward to new beginnings.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Over-reliance on Credit</span>: Ready to recalibrate.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Late Rent Payments</span>: We focus on your future.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Defaulting on Student Loans</span>: Education has its price.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Having Just One Type of Credit</span>: Diverse or not, we’re here.</li></ol><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";>Your past doesn't define you; it's the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we'll write a success story.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><br /><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;><span style=font-weight: normal;><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f3c6/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> </span>Why Choose Lebada Motors?</span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Flexible Financing:</span> Zero down payment options available.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Trusted Legacy:</span> Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Budget-Friendly Choices:</span> Exceptional cars priced under $10k.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Low Payments:</span> Weekly payments as modest as $60.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Province-Wide Service:</span> From Cambridge to Toronto, we have you covered.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Warranty Peace:</span> Exclusive coverage options for complete peace of mind.</span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><img alt= aria-label= class=gmail-an1 data-emoji= src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4dc/32.png style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; /> <span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>The Essential Fine Print:</span></span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.</span></span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.</span></span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Disclaimer:</span> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><br /><span style=font-size: x-small;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today</span></span></span></span></p><br /><br /><br /><br /><br />

2019 Ford Flex

105,366 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex

SEL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Front Fog Lights * Heated Seats * Ford Sync System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rea

2019 Ford Flex

SEL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Front Fog Lights * Heated Seats * Ford Sync System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rea

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,366KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6C80KBA11904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 105,366 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation *  Dual Sunroof * Front Fog Lights * Heated Seats * Ford Sync System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Side View Mirrors/Windows * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Dual Climate Controls *  Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Bluetooth * AM/FM Radio * Sirius XM Radio * CD Player * USB * Power Lumbar Adjustable Seats * Stability/Traction Control * Rear Parking Sensors *  Alloy Rims * Heated Side Mirrors * Digital KeyPad Power Door Locks * Leather Steering Wheel * Single Zone Rear Climate Control *

Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!

FINANCE PRICE: $25,995*
CASH PRICE: $26,995

Seamless Online Car Buying Experience! Welcome to a revolutionary way of purchasing your next vehicle – all from the comfort of your home. Our unique online platform offers a hassle-free, transparent, and inclusive journey for every credit background.

Virtual Walkaround – See Every Detail! Dive into an immersive experience with our high-definition video walkarounds. Get up close and personal with your chosen vehicle, exploring every feature, detail, and specification. It's like being there in person!

Digital Documentation – Fast & Secure! Say goodbye to endless paperwork! We’ve streamlined the process by sending all necessary documents digitally for your review and signature. It’s quick, efficient, and most importantly, secure.

Easy Online Application – Start Now! Begin your journey by filling out our simple online application. Whether you’re starting a new credit journey or continuing an established one, we welcome all. Our process is designed to be inclusive, catering to a variety of financial backgrounds.

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.

Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.

Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.lebadamotors.com.
Find us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle Street North, Cambridge, ON.

  • Store Hours - Swing By When It Suits You!
    Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sunday: Taking a breather! (Closed)

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn't double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it's your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!

We Believe in Second Chances!

No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we're here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending. Whether you've faced:

  1. Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let's drive past them.
  2. Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won't hold you back.
  3. Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
  4. Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
  5. New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
  6. Collections: We understand past defaults.
  7. Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
  8. New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
  9. Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
  10. Poor Auto Payment History: Let's reset your ride story.
  11. No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
  12. Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
  13. High Debt-to-Income Ratio: Balancing life's challenges.
  14. Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
  15. Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
  16. Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
  17. Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
  18. Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.

Your past doesn't define you; it's the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we'll write a success story.


Why Choose Lebada Motors?

  • Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.
  • Trusted Legacy: Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.
  • Budget-Friendly Choices: Exceptional cars priced under $10k.
  • Low Payments: Weekly payments as modest as $60.
  • Province-Wide Service: From Cambridge to Toronto, we have you covered.
  • Warranty Peace: Exclusive coverage options for complete peace of mind.

The Essential Fine Print:

  • Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
  • Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.

Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.


*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
 

Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today






Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Ford Flex