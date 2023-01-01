$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
SEL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Front Fog Lights * Heated Seats * Ford Sync System * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rea
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 105,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
