<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** RARE PREMIUM FASTBACK *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED/COOLING SEATS *** MANUAL TRANMISSION *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** LUMBAR SUPPORT *** 5.0L ***VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Ford Mustang

45,077 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM FASTBACK / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV

12574433

2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM FASTBACK / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / NAV

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,077KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1K5107302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,077 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** RARE PREMIUM FASTBACK *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED/COOLING SEATS *** MANUAL TRANMISSION *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** LUMBAR SUPPORT *** 5.0L ***VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Ford Mustang