2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali NAVIGATION !! SUNROOF !! LEATHER !!

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali NAVIGATION !! SUNROOF !! LEATHER !!

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,947KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4633767
  • Stock #: 218299
  • VIN: 1GT42WEY5KF218299
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT (ACCIDENT FREE) !! NAVIGATION !! BLUE TOOTH !! SUNROOF !! HEATED LEATHER SEATS !! REAR CAMERA !! POWER SEAT !! CRUISE CONTROL !! CHROME WHEELS !! REMOTE START !! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE !!!!!!!!!!!!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 34 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2019 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 34 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

