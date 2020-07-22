Menu
2019 Harley-Davidson Softail

35 KM

Details Description

$23,267

+ tax & licensing
$23,267

+ taxes & licensing

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

519-893-0493

2019 Harley-Davidson Softail

2019 Harley-Davidson Softail

Slim "

2019 Harley-Davidson Softail

Slim "

Location

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

$23,267

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5679069
  Stock #: 31859
  VIN: 5HD1YDJB5KB031859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Denim
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 31859
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

The stripped-down, souped-up, post WWII era look of the bobber is running stronger than ever in the Softail Slim model. You get the classic look of spoked wheels, chopped mudguards and footboards. And a ride straight out of right now. Its 16 kilograms lighter, with greater lean angle, than Slim models from just a couple of years ago. And you get the power and soul-satisfying sound of the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine to take you into the future. Fast.*Price listed does not include HST and Licencing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

