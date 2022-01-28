$CALL+ tax & licensing
Cambridge Centre Honda
519-623-5991
2019 Honda Accord
Sport 1.5T COMING SOON!
Location
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8178322
- VIN: 1HGCV2E38KA800850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Estimated Arrival - March 15th-21st.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
