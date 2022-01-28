Menu
2019 Honda Accord

43,989 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T COMING SOON!

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8178322
  • VIN: 1HGCV2E38KA800850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival - March 15th-21st.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

